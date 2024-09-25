Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 629,725 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $514,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,367 shares of company stock worth $34,079,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

