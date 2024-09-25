Merewether Investment Management LP Takes Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Lithium Americas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

