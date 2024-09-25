55,685 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Purchased by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 273,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 485.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 247,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 15.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TNK stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

