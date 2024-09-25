Merewether Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 146,400 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.