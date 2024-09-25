Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,619,200 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up about 5.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.28% of Cenovus Energy worth $100,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

