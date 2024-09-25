Merewether Investment Management LP Makes New $36.68 Million Investment in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,660,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,681,000. Veren accounts for about 1.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter worth about $14,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the second quarter worth about $3,531,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth about $105,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Trading Up 1.8 %

VRN opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. Veren Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. Veren had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veren Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Veren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently -424.95%.

Veren Profile

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.