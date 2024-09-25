Merewether Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Merewether Investment Management LP cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 4.0% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $79,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shell by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shell by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

