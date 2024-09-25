Merewether Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Merewether Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368,500 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $30,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 59.1% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 107,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

