Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 148.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522,300 shares during the period. Permian Resources comprises 4.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $95,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 16,359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,473,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,923 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter worth $15,413,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,743,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 3,967,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.