Merewether Investment Management LP Invests $112.62 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,970,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,618,000. TC Energy makes up about 5.6% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

