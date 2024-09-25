Merewether Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Weatherford International accounts for approximately 3.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $67,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

