Merewether Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 293,700 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 293,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,941,000. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,992,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 57.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.