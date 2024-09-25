Merewether Investment Management LP Buys 33,100 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Westlake comprises 1.6% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.17% of Westlake worth $32,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Up 1.9 %

Westlake stock opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

