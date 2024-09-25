Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.87.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

