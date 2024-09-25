Marshall Wace LLP Has $73.53 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 930.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 675,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $73,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.40.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,057 shares of company stock worth $34,570,133. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

