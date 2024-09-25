Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Sempra worth $78,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

SRE stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.38.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

