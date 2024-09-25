OMG Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.92 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $42.64 million and $7.92 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00043396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.