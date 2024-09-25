Proton Price Up 3.4% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $22.95 million and $532,448.85 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00263842 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,594,776,943 coins and its circulating supply is 26,673,354,850 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.