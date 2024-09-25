III Capital Management Makes New $902,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

