III Capital Management Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

III Capital Management lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,812,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,478. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.93. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

