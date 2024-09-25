III Capital Management Purchases 5,831 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

III Capital Management lifted its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,636 shares of company stock valued at $289,513 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

