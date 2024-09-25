The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by III Capital Management

III Capital Management grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.