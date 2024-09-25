Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 226,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 191,023 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $21.35.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 279,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,679,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,745,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

