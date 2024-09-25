Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 226,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 191,023 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $21.35.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
