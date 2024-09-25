Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 226,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 191,023 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $21.35.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 279,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,679,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,745,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

