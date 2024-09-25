SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Kingfisher Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $569.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $552.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

