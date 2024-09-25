Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 4,067,534 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after acquiring an additional 617,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

