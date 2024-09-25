Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $687.46.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $802.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $725.29 and its 200 day moving average is $689.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $807.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

