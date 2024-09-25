Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 1.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $476.74 and last traded at $470.00. 1,941,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,249,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $950.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $725.63.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.