Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 9%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares were up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.64. Approximately 353,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 774,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after buying an additional 2,664,915 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,458,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

