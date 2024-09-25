William Brennan Acquires 500 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

TSE AIF traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$55.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.71104 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

AIF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.33.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

