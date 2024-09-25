Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 54,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 20,478 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intchains Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Intchains Group Stock Down 12.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $531.07 million, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter.

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

