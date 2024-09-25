Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Raised to $78.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,104. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 96.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

