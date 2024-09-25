General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.98 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 8,443,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 15,265,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

