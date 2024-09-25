Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 0.4%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $224.61 and last traded at $226.37. Approximately 8,808,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 61,829,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 26.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 198,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,004 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Apple by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,009,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,108,136,000 after buying an additional 1,214,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KP Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.