Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.98. 692,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,512,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,098,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

