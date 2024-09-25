Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Increases By 566.7%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

HENKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

