Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. 747,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,322. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 214,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.