Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.13 and last traded at $95.92. 8,693,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,418,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

