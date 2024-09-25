Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 4%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 236,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 779,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,063,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,547,000 after acquiring an additional 560,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 435.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 844.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 201,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $6,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

