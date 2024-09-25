ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $550,000 Stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of NGL Energy Partners worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

