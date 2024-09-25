ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 528.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,112,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 935,132 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.