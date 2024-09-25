ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 97,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $524,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

