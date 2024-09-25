ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 4,220 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

