ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $992,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

