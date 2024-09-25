Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Shore Bancshares worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 30,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 428.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $466.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

