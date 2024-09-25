ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
AES Stock Down 1.1 %
AES stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21.
AES Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.