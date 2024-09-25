ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of First Foundation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $426.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.33.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

