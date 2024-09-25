ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 2,474 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NET Power were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NET Power during the first quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth about $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NET Power

In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $188,482.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $188,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $259,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,445 shares in the company, valued at $475,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,806. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

