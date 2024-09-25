ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,526,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 175,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $286.52 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $307.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

