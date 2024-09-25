Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Artesian Resources worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 22.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 127,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

