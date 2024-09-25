ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 326 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,633,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $6,861,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

